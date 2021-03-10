SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price objective on SuRo Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ SSSS opened at $12.80 on Friday. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The stock has a market cap of $254.90 million, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $565,000. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $5,122,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

