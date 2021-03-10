Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Research analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.
Shares of Bumble stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.
About Bumble
Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.
Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?
Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.