Susquehanna Begins Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Research analysts at Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.30.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $63.30 on Wednesday. Bumble has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $84.80.

In other Bumble news, Director Pamela Thomas-Graham purchased 6,535 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $498,163.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 24,798,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,018,488,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Bumble

Bumble Inc operates online dating and social networking platforms. It provides subscription and credit-based dating products servicing North America, Europe, and various other countries. Its platforms enable people to connect and build relationships across various areas of life, including love, friendships, careers, and beyond.

