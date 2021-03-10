SwftCoin (SWFTC) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SwftCoin has a market cap of $6.54 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SwftCoin

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

