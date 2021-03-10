Swingby (SWINGBY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.72 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Swingby token can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001226 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Swingby has traded down 11% against the dollar. Swingby has a total market cap of $81.23 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.91 or 0.00497312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00073199 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $299.98 or 0.00536806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00075974 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,600,515 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

