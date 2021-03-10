Synovus Financial Corp Has $22.30 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 151.1% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HON traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $209.57. The stock had a trading volume of 55,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,726,929. The stock has a market cap of $145.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at $12,146,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

