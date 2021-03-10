T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised shares of T-Mobile US from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $140.96.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.69. The company has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

