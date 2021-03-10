Tachyon Protocol Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $12.89 million and approximately $923,003.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Tachyon Protocol Coin Trading

