Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

TLIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Talis Biomedical in a report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

Shares of TLIS opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. Talis Biomedical has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Popovits purchased 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $84,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,416. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Roger Moody, Jr. purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $128,000 over the last ninety days.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.