Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 88.4% from the February 11th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,125,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAUG stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 1,114,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,912,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07. Tauriga Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.61.

About Tauriga Sciences

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

