Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Raised to $60.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Chardan Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 125.56% from the stock’s current price.

TSHA has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of TSHA opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80. Taysha Gene Therapies has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSHA. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,654,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,181,000 after buying an additional 389,249 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,322,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,600,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.