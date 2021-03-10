Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic Sells 20,220 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 20,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.18, for a total transaction of $3,703,899.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,436,861.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.23. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,957,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

