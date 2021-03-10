Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 2,666 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $493,983.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Andrew Turitz sold 1,193 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $224,462.95.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Andrew Turitz sold 695 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total transaction of $155,874.60.

TDOC stock opened at $193.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.23. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,953.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,410 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,720 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

