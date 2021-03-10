Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.53. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $7.83.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.