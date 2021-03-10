Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.43

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 110672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

TELNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.