Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Tenaris Sa, a corporation organized in Luxembourg, is a leading manufacturer and supplier of seamless steel pipe products and associated services to the oil and gas, energy and other industries. Tenaris’s operating subsidiaries include eight established steel pipe manufacturers: AlgomaTubes, Confab, Dalmine, NKKTubes, Siat, Siderca, Tamsa and Tavsa. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tenaris from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tenaris has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.34.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,477,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,520,000 after purchasing an additional 187,085 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Tenaris by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 100,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenaris by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris during the third quarter worth $459,000. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

