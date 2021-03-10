Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.74. 70,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,606. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale SocietÃ per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. It is also involved in the design, development, planning, construction, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

