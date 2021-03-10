Tervita (TSE:TEV) Downgraded by ATB Capital to “Tender”

Tervita (TSE:TEV) was downgraded by analysts at ATB Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$6.50. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. National Bank Financial raised Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.34.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of Tervita stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The company has a market cap of C$646.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. Tervita has a 1-year low of C$1.69 and a 1-year high of C$6.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.73.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.