Tervita (TSE:TEV) PT Raised to C$4.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential downside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

TEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Tervita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. CIBC set a C$4.00 price target on Tervita and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.97.

TEV opened at C$5.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$587.53 million and a PE ratio of -13.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.73. Tervita has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$6.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

