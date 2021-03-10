Tether (USDT) Achieves Market Cap of $37.09 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion and approximately $95.61 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.09 or 0.00521851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00069505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00059139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00075380 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00077281 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.78 or 0.00519397 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.41 or 0.00520579 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 37,638,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,067,128,854 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.