The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Gap from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Gap from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.95.

GPS stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747 over the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Gap by 14.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,379 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Gap by 11,950.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,742 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,379 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

