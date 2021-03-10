The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $31.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to the earnings beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Although sales and earnings declined year over year, its overall results marked a sequential improvement. Also, the bottom line reflected gains stemming from improved margins as a result of lower rent and occupancy costs as well as store closures. Strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and robust online momentum also remain upsides. However, soft in-store sales due to closure of underperforming stores and weak store traffic in a few regions hurt sales. Also, adverse COVID-19 impacts are likely to persist in the first half of 2021. Gap and Banana Republic brands continue to be affected by the shift in consumers’ demand to casual fashion. Also, elevated operating costs due to higher investments in marketing remain a woe.”

Get The Gap alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GPS. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Gap from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

GPS stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $29.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Gap will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%.

In other The Gap news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Gap by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.