The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) to Neutral

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $51.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna cut Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

NASDAQ WERN opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.04.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 2,041.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 383.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

