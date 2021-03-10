The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) to Neutral

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

SNDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.87.

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,924,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,826,000 after purchasing an additional 25,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $16,545,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 132,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $2,696,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

