The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.70% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $174.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.20.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $172.41 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $67.90 and a 12 month high of $195.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $1,780,918. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,863,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,376,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 670,598 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,224,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $469,214,000 after purchasing an additional 564,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

