The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to “Buy”

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $238.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $222.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $227.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.85.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

