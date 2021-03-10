The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) to “Buy”

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $238.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $222.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.34% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.
Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $223.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $105.80 and a one year high of $227.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $210.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.85.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.
About Old Dominion Freight Line
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
