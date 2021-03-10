The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) to Buy

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PASG. Wedbush started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Passage Bio by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.