The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) to Buy

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PASG. Wedbush started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Shares of Passage Bio stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. Passage Bio has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.83.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts predict that Passage Bio will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Passage Bio news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $39,013.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 591.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Passage Bio by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Passage Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Analyst Recommendations for Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit