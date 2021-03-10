The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 646,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,087 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 28,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.75. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.78%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

