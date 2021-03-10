The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Marcus were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Marcus by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 141,917 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Marcus by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after buying an additional 97,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of The Marcus by 257.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 70,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCS. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of The Marcus in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCS opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The Marcus Co. has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Marcus Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,941.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

