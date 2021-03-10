The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital lowered shares of The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $22.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MIK. Morgan Stanley raised The Michaels Companies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Michaels Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of The Michaels Companies stock opened at $21.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 3.18. The Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $22.30.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Michaels Companies by 506.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

