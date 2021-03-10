The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Up 8.3%

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) shares shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.90. 104,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 103,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in The ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in The ONE Group Hospitality by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares during the period. 6.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, and operates restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

