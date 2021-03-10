The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.07% of The Pennant Group worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PNTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.43 and a beta of 2.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.81. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $69.56.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 23.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,805,484.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares in the company, valued at $70,511,327.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,903 shares of company stock worth $5,765,529. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

