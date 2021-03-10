The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Reduced by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 47.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Progressive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after buying an additional 68,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other The Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $255,447.00. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $91.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.52 and its 200-day moving average is $93.03.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.45%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

