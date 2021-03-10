The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

The Supreme Cannabis (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Supreme Cannabis from $0.20 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

SPRWF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The Supreme Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

