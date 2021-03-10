The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.
WMB opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.
In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.
About The Williams Companies
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.
