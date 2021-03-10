The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Outperform”

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMB. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

WMB opened at $23.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.04. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

