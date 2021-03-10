The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%.

NASDAQ YORW traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,667. The company has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

