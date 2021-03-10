The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%.
NASDAQ YORW traded up $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 53,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,667. The company has a market capitalization of $618.05 million, a PE ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.00. The York Water has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $51.27.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.
The York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
