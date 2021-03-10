Thisoption Price Tops $0.83 on Top Exchanges (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Thisoption token can currently be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $4.57 million and $3.62 million worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Thisoption has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.48 or 0.00502848 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.90 or 0.00530402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00076546 BTC.

About Thisoption

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 tokens. The official website for Thisoption is extons.io . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com

Thisoption Token Trading

