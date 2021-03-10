Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $125.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Thor Industries stock traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.84. 4,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,569. Thor Industries has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.86.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,197 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,271 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

