ThoreCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $60,130.00 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $960.43 million and approximately $60,130.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can currently be bought for about $11,079.37 or 0.19500959 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ThoreCoin alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $286.26 or 0.00503842 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00067875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00055375 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00074824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00526861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00075530 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com . The official message board for ThoreCoin is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ThoreCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThoreCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.