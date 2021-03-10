thyssenkrupp (TKA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of thyssenkrupp (FRA: TKA) recently:

3/3/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.60 ($14.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.90 ($15.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €11.20 ($13.18) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/11/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €16.00 ($18.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €14.00 ($16.47) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.60 ($14.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/25/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €12.30 ($14.47) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – thyssenkrupp was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:TKA opened at €11.73 ($13.80) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.55 and its 200-day moving average is €7.08. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

