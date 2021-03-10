TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21. 1,099,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 421,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

