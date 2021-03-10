TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.21. 1,099,059 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 161% from the average session volume of 421,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on TIM in a report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in TIM in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit