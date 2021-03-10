TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) – KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for TimkenSteel in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get TimkenSteel alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,457,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 295,546 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 988,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 76,818 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 565,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 267,677 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 274,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 29,733 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 217,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for TimkenSteel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TimkenSteel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.