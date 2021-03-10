TitanSwap Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week (TITAN)

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. TitanSwap has a market cap of $50.40 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TitanSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TitanSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00052753 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.96 or 0.00732483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00028087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

TitanSwap Token Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a token. It was first traded on September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 tokens. TitanSwap’s official website is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TitanSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TitanSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TitanSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TitanSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TitanSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TitanSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.