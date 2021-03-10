Tornado Cash (TORN) Achieves Market Cap of $54.99 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for about $162.00 or 0.00289440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $54.99 million and $5.93 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.66 or 0.00510392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00066536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00053608 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00072577 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.57 or 0.00528089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00076713 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 339,437 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

