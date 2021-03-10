Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) Price Target Raised to $3.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Touchstone Exploration (OTCMKTS:PBEGF) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $2.75 to $3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Touchstone Exploration alerts:

OTCMKTS:PBEGF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.00. 190,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,489. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Touchstone Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.38.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and 3 exploration blocks.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Touchstone Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Touchstone Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.