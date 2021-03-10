Tourmaline Oil’s (TOU) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TOU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$37.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.68.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

TSE:TOU opened at C$23.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$6.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.54.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.59 per share, with a total value of C$82,948.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$145,265,003.93. Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $406,840 in the last quarter.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.