Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $158.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.81.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $160.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.61 and a 200-day moving average of $145.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

