Traders Purchase High Volume of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Call Options (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,532 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the average daily volume of 3,274 call options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MLCO. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 592.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 130,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 111,412 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

