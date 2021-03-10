Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,026 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 780% compared to the average volume of 798 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMM. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 695.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 130,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 114,044 shares in the last quarter. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on NMM. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Navios Maritime Partners from $7.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Navios Maritime Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NMM traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $239.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $20.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 8.23%.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.