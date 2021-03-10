TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.
NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,551. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.05.
TransAct Technologies Company Profile
