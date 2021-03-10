TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.33%.

NASDAQ TACT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 580 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,551. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. TransAct Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.05.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

