TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TransAlta from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $7.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 1.20. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.63 and a 52-week high of $9.78.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.56%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 557.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

